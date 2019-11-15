Home

Ba and Nadi VPL match cancelled

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 14, 2020 7:31 am

The Vodafone Premier League match between Ba and Nadi has been called off due to bad weather.

The match was scheduled to be played at 3pm at the Fiji Football Academy in Ba, however following continuous heavy rain Fiji FA says the ground conditions are not conducive to play.

Ba was supposed to play its second VPL match this weekend after returning from the OFC League last week.

Fiji FA will confirm the re-scheduled date later.

