Ayush Aman eyes gold medal

16-year-old, Ayush Aman of Muaniweni College is going into the 2021 Coca Cola Games aiming to win the school’s first gold medal.

The Muaniweni Naitaisiri native is still relishing taking part at the school’s inter-house yesterday where he ran in the 100m event and participated in the long jump as well.

Without the proper facility at the school, Ayush Aman had to compromise with the resources available and mainly run through the rugged terrain in Muaniweni to keep fit.

Article continues after advertisement

“I do not have proper track shoes and there is no proper ground in our school. Here we have proper ground proper tracks.”

Over the last two years, Aman had only reached the Zone, but this time around he hopes to reach the Coke Games.

“I think it may be difficult this year because we are in intergrade, senior is different and sub-junior and junior is different.”

The Naitasiri based school wants to ensure their athletes get as much exposure before the Coca-Cola Games in April.

Muaniweni is hoping to field more than 30 athletes in the upcoming Triple N zone scheduled to be held from March 11th to the 20th at ANZ Stadium in Suva.