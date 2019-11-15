AYI falls in semifinal at Marist 7s in Samoa

The ‘Achieve Your Impossible’ side was beaten in the semifinal of the Vailima Marist 7s in Samoa today.

The experienced AYI side was leading Vaiala 14-7 with less than two minutes remaining but the locals managed to score a converted try to take the game into extra time before scoring the winner.

AYI with Kitione Taliga ,Samisoni Viriviri, Pio Tuwai, Emosi Mulevoro, Glen Cakautini, Keponi Paul, Manueli Laqai, Rusiate Matai and Jone Vota had their moments in extra time with two scoring opportunities but the referee ruled forward passes on both occassions.

The side is coached by former national 7s skipper Isake Katonibau while former Flying Fijians flanker Samu Bola is the team trainer.