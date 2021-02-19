Axar Patel takes 6-38 as England fold for 112

England put in a feeble batting display to crumble to 112 all out at the hands of a dominant India on the first day of the third Test in Ahmedabad.

The tourists completely surrendered the advantage of winning the toss in the day-night Test, succumbing to left-arm spinner Axar Patel’s 6-38.

Zak Crawley, returning after missing the first two Tests with a wrist injury, made an attractive 53 – as many runs as his team-mates combined.

Crawley was the second batsman to fall in a collapse of four wickets for nine runs, part of an overall slide of the last eight falling for 38.

On the day the world’s biggest cricket stadium was officially opened, India were 34-2 in reply, with a wicket apiece going to Jofra Archer and Jack Leach.

Captain Virat Kohli joined Rohit Sharma for a third-wicket stand of 64, only for England to get the huge boost of Kohli chopping on off Leach for 27 just before the close.

Rohit remains unbeaten on 57, with India 99-3 and holding a golden opportunity to go 2-1 up with one match to play.