Away He Goes ruled out of the Melbourne Cup
October 27, 2021 2:35 pm
[Source: Racenet]
Melbourne Cup contender Away He Goes has been ruled out of the Melbourne Cup after suffering a tendon injury.
This is barely 72 hours after champion Sydney jockey James McDonald secured the ride on the Ismail Mohammed-trained British challenger.
Away He Goes, runner-up in the Group 1 Goodwood Cup in July, was rated a $15 Melbourne Cup markets.
McDonald was due to ride Away He Goes for the first time in a track gallop at Werribee.
The Sydney star, was denied the chance to partner Zaaki in the Cox Plate, was keen to get a feel of Away He Goes.
