Away He Goes ruled out of the Melbourne Cup

Melbourne Cup contender Away He Goes has been ruled out of the Melbourne Cup after suffering a tendon injury.

This is barely 72 hours after champion Sydney jockey James McDonald secured the ride on the Ismail Mohammed-trained British challenger.

Away He Goes, runner-up in the Group 1 Goodwood Cup in July, was rated a $15 Melbourne Cup markets.

McDonald was due to ride Away He Goes for the first time in a track gallop at Werribee.

The Sydney star, was denied the chance to partner Zaaki in the Cox Plate, was keen to get a feel of Away He Goes.