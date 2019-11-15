Home

Author deletes children's book co-written with Kobe Bryant

AP News
January 28, 2020 4:01 pm

Kobe Bryant and Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho were working together on a children’s book, but the author of “The Alchemist” said he deleted the draft after Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash.

The 72-year-old novelist told The Associated Press today that the two men started discussing the project in 2016, when Bryant retired after a 20-year NBA career.

They began writing a few months ago.

Within hours of hearing of Bryant’s death, Coelho announced that he would delete the draft, rather than finish the book without the 41-year-old five-time NBA champion.

Coelho’s decision disappointed many of Bryant’s fans, who flooded the writer’s social media channels asking for the draft not to be erased.

