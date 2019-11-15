Australian athletes told to prepare for 2021 Olympics

The Australian Olympic Committee has told its athletes to prepare for a Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

The AOC says an Australian team can’t be assembled for the Tokyo Games, which is scheduled to start in July 24.

In a statement AOC Chief Executive Matt Carroll says they have athletes based overseas, training at central locations around Australia as teams and managing their own programs.

Carroll adds with travel and other restrictions it becomes an untenable situation.

It comes after the International Olympic Committee announced today it is considering postponing the Tokyo Olympics as the coronavirus pandemic worsens.

IOC made it clear that the cancellation of the event “is not on the agenda.”

The development follows mounting criticism from athletes and sports officials over the IOC’s stance on the coronavirus pandemic.

The IOC has given a four-week deadline to make the decision.

A scaled-down game is also an option being considered.

Meanwhile, Canada is the first country that has pulled out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.