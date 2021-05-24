Australian athletes made to quarantine for 28 days after Olympics return

Some Australian athletes returning from the Tokyo Olympic Games are made to quarantine for an extra two weeks.

Athletes returning via Sydney to the state of South Australia are facing an extra two-week quarantine and have described it as cruel.

The Australian Olympic Committee says while other countries are celebrating the return of their athletes, the government is subjecting theirs to the most cruel and uncaring treatment.”

Article continues after advertisement

It says they are being punished for proudly representing their country with distinction at the Olympic Games.

16 members of the Australian Olympic team are already in quarantine in Sydney, the capital of New South Wales.

The government of South Australia says the high risk of the Delta strain of COVID-19 in NSW is the reason for the additional requirements, for which the AOC has had an exemption request turned down.

AOC chief executive Matt Carroll says in a statement that not only are the Olympians fully vaccinated, but they have also been living in a highly controlled bubble in Tokyo, taking the utmost precautions, tested daily over many weeks.

The AOC claims they have received no explanation as to why the application on behalf of these athletes has been rejected.

The 28-day quarantine could pose a significant risk to the physical and mental wellbeing of the athletes affected, according to Australian Institute of Sports chief medical officer David Hughes.

Australia has recorded fewer than 37,000 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic and a death toll under 1,000, fewer than many other developed countries.

[Source: BBC]