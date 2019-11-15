Home

Australian 7s players test negative for Coronavirus

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
March 18, 2020 2:31 pm

The two members of the Australian sevens team who were tested for Coronavirus, have returned a negative test result.

On Sunday, Rugby Australia had said that two players had shown signs of that similar to the COVID-19 outbreak.

They were isolated and tested and Rugby Australia this morning said both have returned negative tests.

It goes on to say that there are currently no further concerns for any other members of the program.

Rugby Australia says both Australia’s men’s and women’s squads will return to training from tomorrow.

