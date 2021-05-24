Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
More than 600 new cases and five fatalities|Be wary despite decline in COVID infections|Screening and swabbing continues|Over 80 percent COVID-19 deaths unvaccinated|CWM hospital services operational|West tops Public Health Infringements|Late jabs see salary delays for teachers|Council supports Ministry to reduce widespread transmission|VMSA ready to assist Fiji|Navua charitable organization reaches out to more Fijians|FEMAT to be used as COVID facility|Young Entrepreneurs Council supports "No jab, No job" policy|Drive-through swab underway at Civic Center|High death rate continues with 468 new infections|73% target population receive first dose|MoH changes COVID response|Bua holds chiefly burial under COVID-19 protocols|Market vendors directed to get jab or stay out|Support frontliners: PM|27 infringement notices issued in 24 hours|Drive through swabbing in Navua commences|Cuvu Health Centre closed temporarily|Woman, 102 amongst the dead as 918 new infections announced|Ministry won’t test symptomatic people as Fijians told to stay at home|Over 700k screened by mobile teams|
Full Coverage

Sports

Australia women take 4x100 freestyle gold

AP News
July 25, 2021 5:26 pm
Australian women's 4x100m freestyle relay team's Emma McKeon congratulates teammate Cate Campbell, right, after winning the gold medal [Source: AP]

Australia has set the first swimming world record of the Tokyo Games in the women’s 4x-100-meter freestyle relay.

The Aussies touched in 3 minutes, 29.69 seconds, breaking the mark 3:30.05 that they set in 2018.

The winning team included sisters Bronte and Cate Campbell, who took the lead and anchor legs.

Article continues after advertisement

They were joined by Meg Harris and Emma McKeon.

Canada was second in 3:32.78, while the American took their sixth medal of the night with a bronze in 3:32.81. Simone Manuel swam the anchor leg for the U.S.

In another medal competition, Russian shooter Vitalina Batsarashkina has won gold in women’s 10-meter air pistol at the Tokyo Olympics, five years after taking silver at the Rio Games

Batsarashkina shot an Olympic-record 240.3 points, finishing 0.9 ahead of Bulgaria’s Antoaneta Kostadinova.

China’s Jian Ranxin took bronze after matching Greece’s Anna Korakaki’s three-year-old record of 587 points to lead qualifying.

Georgia’s Nina Salukvadze made history by becoming the first athlete to compete in nine Olympics and announced her retirement to Russian media after failing to qualify for the finals.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.