Australia Women begin with double victory

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
January 22, 2022 7:19 am
[Source: World Rugby]

The Australian Womens 7s side kicked off its Malaga 7s campaign with two wins against Belgium and Ireland.

The side thrashed Belgium 40-5 and Ireland 17-12 in the first round of games at the HSBC World 7s Series.

Australia did not waste any time opening the scoring against Belgium just two minutes in to the game with a try from Dominique du Toit (Dominic Du Twa).

Belgium fought back in the third minute by Pauline Gernaey but unfortunately for the side, that was its lone try of the match.

Charlotte Caslick, Demi Hayes, Maddison Lebi and Tia Hinds each scored a try to take down Belgium in its first Malaga outing.

Australia drew with Ireland 5-all at half time as Ireleand continued to fight back in the second half.

Unfortunately, Australia’s attack proved too strong for the Irish side.

In other matches, France defeated England 33-17, USA beat Canada 22-7, Ireland defeated Spain 21-5 and Russia edged England 24-14.

