Australia to face Peru in World Cup play-off

Australia defeated the United Arab Emirates 2-1 to set up a World Cup play-off with Peru next Tuesday for a place in Qatar.

Jackson Irvine scored the opening goal of the Asian play-off slotting home after good play on the right wing by Martin Boyle.

Brazil-born Caio Canedo equalized from close range after poor defending.

But Ajdin Hrustic’s heavily deflected strike was enough to send Australia into the intercontinental play-off.

The final World Cup place will be decided on Wednesday when Costa Rica faces New Zealand.

