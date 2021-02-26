Australia strengthens sports partnership with Fiji

The Australian Government is continuing its support through the growth of sports in Fiji.

Today, Australia and the Fijian government together with sporting federations in Fiji launched Team Up communications pack to further strengthen the two countries partnership through sports.

The program has five focus areas, with gender and disability being the primary focuses.

Minister of Sports Parveen Bala says during times like this, sports has continued to contribute to the wellness and health of the nation.

Bala says the program will not only benefit the sporting community but has an impact on each Fijian.

Bala also commended the sporting federations that have already been part of the program.

“The team up program supports a number of Australian sport partners in Fiji with a strong focus on gender and disability inclusion, ensuring that women and girls can enjoy all the benefits of sport, this also strengthen Fiji’s advocacy on sports as a basic human right”

The program supports a number of local sports partners like Cricket Fiji, Table Tennis, Basketball Fiji, NRL in Fiji, Get Into Rugby and Just Play for Football.

Team Up has been launched in Nauru and Papua New Guinea this week.