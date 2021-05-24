Australia drops out of semi-final hopes

Australia was outclassed by England after an eight-wicket victory in the Men’s T20 World Cup last night.

Jos Buttler smashed a brutal 71 not out from just 32 balls as England raced to a target of 126 with 8.2 overs to spare.

Eoin Morgan’s side dominated from the outset, reducing Australia – unbeaten in their two previous games – to 21-4 in Dubai.

Lower-order hitting and Captain Aaron Finch’s gritty 49-ball 44 took Australia before they were bowled out for 125 off the final ball. It was never likely to be enough.

It was Australia’s heaviest T20 defeat in terms of balls remaining and maintained England’s perfect start to the tournament.

England play Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Monday before finishing the group with a match against South Africa at the same venue next Saturday.

Meanwhile, South Africa won by 4 wickets against Sri Lanka in the second match.

[Source: BBC]