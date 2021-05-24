Home

Cricket

Australia defeat Pakistan for final spot

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
November 12, 2021 6:17 am

Australia and New Zealand will now face off in the T20 World Cup final after it  beat favourites Pakistan by five wickets in Dubai.

Chasing 177, Australia were reduced to 2-1 after an electric first over from Shaheen Afridi, before David Warner hit back with a belligerent 49 from 30 balls.

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan checked their progress with 4-26, including having Warner caught behind to leave Pakistan on top.

However, Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade mixed six hitting with quick running to take the total to 22 runs from the final 12 balls.

Wade was dropped in the penultimate over by Hassan Ali and then hit the next three balls for six to see Australia claim a stunning victory.

Pakistan had earlier posted an imposing 176-4 from their 20 overs but Wade’s brilliance – and some poor bowling in the final overs – ended their hopes of a second T20 World Cup title.

Australia will face New Zealand in Sunday’s final.

[Source: BBC]

