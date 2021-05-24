Australian Basketball through to semi-final against USA

The Australians will face America in the semi-finals of the Olympics after thrashing Argentina 97-59 last night at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
The Aussies will be heading into their toughest match of the tournament against the gold medal favorites.
Team USA qualified for the semis by beating Spain 95-81 earlier yesterday while the other semi-final will see Luka Doncic’s Slovenia face France.
