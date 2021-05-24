Australia and New Zealand teams to be part of Marist 7s

The Australia and New Zealand 7s team will be part of this year’s 46th Fiji Bitter Marist sevens.

The Marist 7s has been one of Fiji’s largest tournament, and for the first time, will include the two world champion teams.

Fiji national Mens 7s coach Ben Gollings says Australia will be here earlier and they’ll be having a few scrimmages prior to the competition.

“We’ve been in contact with both Australian and New Zealand team for a while now. The Australians were first to be really keen to come over, and now New Zealand as well, prior to going to Singapore and Vancouver so we are really fortunate that they are able to come”

The tournament which is set for 24th to the 26th of March at ANZ Stadium in Suva, will see 48 men, eight women, and 16 under 18 to under 21 teams participating in the three-day tournament.