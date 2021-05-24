Aussies dominate day one of third test

Australia’s dominance of the Ashes series continued on day one of the crucial third Test in Melbourne.

Trailing 2-0 and needing to win to keep their Ashes hopes alive, England were dismissed for a pitiful 185 after being put into bat in the iconic Boxing Day Test.

The hosts will seal a series victory with two Tests to spare by winning in Melbourne and are guaranteed to retain the urn if they draw.

In a must-win game, England have shown little evidence they will turn around a series in which they have been outclassed during almost every day’s play.