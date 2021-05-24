Cricket
Aussies dominate day one of third test
December 27, 2021 7:53 am
Australia’s dominance of the Ashes series continued on day one of the crucial third Test in Melbourne.
Trailing 2-0 and needing to win to keep their Ashes hopes alive, England were dismissed for a pitiful 185 after being put into bat in the iconic Boxing Day Test.
The hosts will seal a series victory with two Tests to spare by winning in Melbourne and are guaranteed to retain the urn if they draw.
In a must-win game, England have shown little evidence they will turn around a series in which they have been outclassed during almost every day’s play.
