Aussies claim lead at Commonwealth Games

Australia leads the medal of the Commonwealth Games with 8 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze medals.
New Zealand follows second with 3 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze medal.
England is in third with 2 gold, 5 silver and 2 bronze medals.
In fourth place is Canada with 1 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medal.
Scotland follows closely with 1 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze medals.
Wales has a silver medal and 1 bronze medal and is in 7th place.
Cyprus and Northern Ireland have a bronze medal each.
