Aussies claim lead at Commonwealth Games

[Source: Australian Olympic Team / Facebook]

Australia leads the medal of the Commonwealth Games with 8 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze medals.

New Zealand follows second with 3 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze medal.

England is in third with 2 gold, 5 silver and 2 bronze medals.

In fourth place is Canada with 1 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medal.

Scotland follows closely with 1 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze medals.

Wales has a silver medal and 1 bronze medal and is in 7th place.

Cyprus and Northern Ireland have a bronze medal each.