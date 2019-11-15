America's Cup will go ahead, but pleased investigation is underway: Phil Goff

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff won’t be drawn on allegations Team New Zealand has mishandled public money while an investigation is underway.

Team New Zealand denies any wrongdoing, but the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) is looking into claims made by an unnamed contractor about financial mismanagement.

Police are also involved in the scandal swirling around Team New Zealand and its events arm, America’s Cup Events.

Goff said he was pleased an investigation was underway because it would get to the bottom of the concerns that have been raised and whether any further action needed to be taken.

He has not spoken to Team New Zealand boss Grant Dalton about the matter.