Zone meet to uncover athletes potential

Ratu Kadavulevu officials believe the Tailevu Zone meet will unlock the real potential of the athletes.

Day two of its inter-house meet uncovered some of its potential athletes with tough competitions witnessed in all grades.

Officials were impressed with the performance of field athletes with Degei athlete Filimoni Susu breaking the school’s javelin record in the intermediate grade.

Marked as a medal prospect in the Fiji Finals, officials believe he will be tested in the zone meets when they take on school rivals including Queen Victoria School.

Degei athletes also scooped gold medals in the long jump event from the sub-junior to the intermediate grade.