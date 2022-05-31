Yeshnil wins gold at Invitational Meet

Yeshnil Karan [Source: Facebook/ Athletics Fiji].

Long-distance champion Yeshnil Karan won the 3000m race at the Gold Coast Invitational Meet last Saturday at the Gold Coast Performance Centre in Runaway Bay.

Karan clocked an outstanding time of 8 minutes 57.96 seconds to finish in the top ten on Fiji’s all-time ranking list for the event.

Meanwhile, Fiji’s top sprinter, Banuve Tabacaucoro, finished fifth in the 100m with a time of 10.71 seconds.

Leading athletes from Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, and Kiribati, as well as Australian and New Zealand athletes, competed at the Gold Coast Invitational Meet.

Yeshnil and Banuve, together with coach Bola Tafoou, have started the week-long GAPS program at Griffith University.