Yeshnil Karan makes top 10

Former Coca-Cola Games champion, Yeshnil Karan has made the all-time top 10 list for the 3,000 metres in the country.

The former Tavua College student achieved the feat at Athletics Fiji’s competition last Saturday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Racing alone against the clock, he clocked an impressive electronic time nine minutes 02.72 seconds to be the eighth fastest on the all-time list and the fastest since 2003 for 3,000m.

Just a week before, at the National Championships, Yeshnil won the 800m in a personal best time of 1m 59.34 secs and 1,500m in another PB of 4m 07.69 seconds.

Usaia Sotutu, Davendra Singh, Morgan Clarke, Moses Zarak Khan, Bineshwar Prasad, Naikelekelevesi and Semi Vuetibau are ranked above Karan.

Sotutu holds the national record in the 3000m with 8m 13.60sec set in Slovenia in 1971.

Since October 2020, Yeshnil’s fortunes changed when former national distance coach, Atma Maharaj, started coaching him, remotely from Brisbane.

Former Olympian and Pacific Games Champion Isireli Naikelekelevesi, who is currently in Fiji is currently supervising Yeshnil with his training and competitions.

In 2019 Yeshnil Karan shocked the nation at the Coca-Cola Games when he beat national rep Petero Veitaqomaki who ran for Marist Brothers High School in the senior boys 1500 metres.

Karan is preparing for the Queensland Athletics season when the borders open and it is planned for Yeshnil to be in Brisbane from January 2022 to race in the Australian competitions.

Meanwhile, the Coca-Cola Games will be held at the ANZ Stadium from next Thursday to Saturday.