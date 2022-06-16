Xavier College retains Ba Zone title

Xavier College has successfully retained its Coca Cola Ba Zone title dominating both the boy’s and girl’s categories.

They bagged a total of 39 gold, 31 silver and 26 bronze.

In the boy’s division, they secured 24 gold, 17 silver and 16 bronze.

A D Patel came in second with eight gold, 12 silver and nine bronze.

Finishing in third place is Ba Methodist High School also with eight gold, seven silver and seven bronze.

The Xavier girls maintained their number one spot with 15 gold, 14 silver and 10 bronze.

Ba Methodist secured second place with eight gold, three silver and eight bronze.

Ba Sangam finished in third place with eight gold, three silver and eight bronze.

Ba Zone Medal Tally