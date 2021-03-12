Xavier College leads Ba Zone

Xavier College is currently leading the Ba Zone medal tally in both the boys and girls division after Day one of competition.

The Ba Zone started today at Churchill Park in Lautoka with the long distance run events.

Xavier leads in the boys division with 11 gold, nine silver and 10 bronze.

A D Patel College is in second place with five gold, three silver and 1 bronze while Kamil Muslim College is currently in third with two gold, four silver and five bronze medals.

Xavier also tops the girl’s division with 12 gold, six silver and five bronze.

In second place is Ba Methodist High School with three gold, three silver and five bronze.

Kamil Muslim College is in third with three gold, two silver and three bronze.

The Ba Zone continues tomorrow at Churchill Park in Lautoka.