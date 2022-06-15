Xavier College in control at Ba Zone

Xavier College is currently leading the Coca Cola Ba Zone competition after the first day of competition at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

They lead the boy’s tally with 11 gold, five silver and six bronze.

A D Patel College is in second place with three gold, seven silver and five bronze.

Third-placed Ba Methodist High School also has three gold but with four silver and four bronze.

In the girl’s division, Xavier is on top with seven gold, five silver and four bronze.

Following in second place is A D Patel College with three gold, six silver and five bronze.

Ba Methodist is also third in the girl’s category with three gold, one silver and three bronze.

The zone meet continues tomorrow.