Xavier College extends lead on Ba Zone medal tally

Defending Coca Cola Ba Zone champion Xavier College has extended its lead on the overall medal tally.

The school sits in first place with 31 gold, 23 silver and 21 bronze.

Kamil Muslim College who was third after the first day has moved up to second place with eight gold, eight silver and 10 bronze medals.

In third place is Ba Methodist High School with six gold, six silver and nine bronze.

A D Patel College who was in second place has moved down to fourth place with six gold, six silver and five bronze medals.

The zone continues at Churchill Park in Lautoka.