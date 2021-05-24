Athletics
World Athletics change criteria
RNZ
December 24, 2021 12:51 pm
[Source: RNZ]
The sole thicknesses for all athletic shoes in track and field events will be simplified to a height of 20mm from November 2024.
Current regulations allow for shoes to have a maximum thickness between 20-25mm depending on the event while it can go up to 40mm for road races.
Shoe technology has been in the spotlight since records started to tumble, with World Athletics trying to draw a line between innovations and giving athletes an unfair advantage.
Article continues after advertisement
Advertisement