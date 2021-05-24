We want to ensure we return with medals: Mar

Team Fiji is ensuring they take well experienced and elite athletes to the Pacific Mini Games in Saipan, Northern Marianas.

Athletics, Para Athletics, Baseball, Golf, Triathlon, Tennis, Va’a and Weightlifting have confirmed its athletes.

FASANOC Chief Executive Lorraine Mar says they ensured athletes are selected on merit and federations are not picking its development athletes.

Mar says they want to ensure Team Fiji returns with a lot of medals.

“I think that the qualifying standards that were set have been fairly high in we’ve equated national federations to benchmark performances against credible competitions”

The Pacific Mini Games will be held from the 17th to the 25th of June.