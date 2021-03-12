Vunakece wins gold for Tailevu North

Coca-Cola Games 3,000 metre gold medalist Loraini Vunakece has done it again, but this time in the 1,500m finals at the Tailevu Zone.

The 18-year-old, Veinuqa, Tailevu lass scooped the gold medal for Tailevu North College in the senior girls 1,500m final at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Vunakece says the 1,500m is much different from the 3000m but she is aiming for a gold, after finishing fifth at the Fiji Finals in 2019.

Her cousin, Sailosi Rokovucago also from Tailevu North College won the senior boys 1,500m event.