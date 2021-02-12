Vulaono, a favorite for Fiji Finals

Latter Day Saints College is banking on their golden girl Sereana Vulaono in the upcoming Coca-Cola Games in April.

Vulaono was part of the schools interhouse competition today competing in the intermediate girls’ grade at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Falling short in the 2019 Coca-Cola games, 16-year-old Vulaono has set her eyes on getting her first gold medal at the Fiji Finals.

The sprinter finished second in the junior girls 100m event in 2019, behind Saint Joseph and believes she has the capabilities to do better in April.

“I want to do my best, not feeling overwhelmed that I could come first but I just wanted to try to get a good time in the cokes”

The Matuku, Lau lass is the daughter of former Fiji 7s rep Jonetani Vulaono, and believes the support from her family is helping her in preparations.

“My main supporter would be my parents and also my coach Bola Tafo’ou who has been pushing me during training to reach my full potential and also my dad for helping me throughout the difficulties I’d faced”

Clocking a time of 12.71 seconds compared to 12.83 in 2019 Vulaono is pleased with her progress.

Three hundred students of LDS School participated today at their annual interhouse the school is gearing up for the zone meet on March 17th.