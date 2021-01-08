Vollmer aims to improve world ranking

2019 Pacific Games gold medalist Eugene Vollmer remains steadfast in his goal of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Vollmer through merit has two options of qualifying for the Olympics.

One is to meet a standard jump of 17.14 meters or secure a spot in the top 30 world rankings.

Currently standing on a distance of 16.10 meters, the 32-year-old says he’s focused on improving his world ranking.

“Two ways we can qualify. One is to stay up there in the rankings or hit the qualifying standard. Most likely we’re trying to stay in the high ranking either in the top 20 or 30, so, for that to happen we need to compete in a lot of area permit meets.”

The Nadroga native hopes international borders will open soon to allow him to compete in overseas.

He says participating in international competitions will allow him to see where he stands and areas he needs to improve on.