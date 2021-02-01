Vollmer advises athletes to have fun in Fiji Finals

National triple jump champion Eugene Vollmer has given a simple advice to the athletes preparing for the Coca Cola Games.

Vollmer has advised athletes to have fun and to make use of every opportunity.

He says many times, the atmosphere at the stadium coupled with stress affects an athlete mentally eventuating to satisfactory results achieved.

“Just my advice to them is come out in the Coke Games, have fun, soak up the atmosphere and the opportunity to showcase your talent to the rest of Fiji”

Vollmer adds he has seen for himself how athletes miss their chance for gold when placed under pressure.

He says athletes should be able to absorb and adapt in these situations in order to achieve their aim.

The Coca Cola games will be held on the 22nd to the 24th at ANZ Stadium in Suva