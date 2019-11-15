Vollmer adamant of Olympic dream

Olympic hopeful Eugene Vollmer describes the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games as a blessing in disguise.

Vollmer says his Olympic dream was clouded when he suffered a toe injury earlier this year.

But this did not dampen the spirit of the Pacific Games Triple Jump gold medalist as he continues to strive to make he’s Olympic dream a reality.

“I couldn’t wear close shoes, so training was out of the question. I could not stand up for long because blood would rush down and I started becoming doubtful of my chances to try to qualify for the Olympics.”

Born and bred in Nadroga, the 31-year-old says he started chasing his Olympic dream since he was 17-years-of age and will not stop until he accomplishes this goal.