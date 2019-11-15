Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Athletics

Vika Tawake retains blue ribbon title

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 28, 2020 4:47 pm
Sacred Heart College sprinter Vika Tawake

Sacred Heart College sprinter, Vika Tawake has retained her title in the 100m senior girls division at the Suva Zone 1 finals.

The Year 13 student secured her school’s first gold at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Meanwhile Namosi Secondary School has taken top spot in the girls division with 6 Gold, 6 Silver and 2 Bronze.

Article continues after advertisement

Ballentine Memorial School falls to second place with 4 Gold, 4 Silver and 7 Bronze.

Third, Nasinu Secondary School with 3 Gold, 3 Silver and 3 Bronze.

Ratu Sukuna Memorial School still maintains the lead in the boys division with 7 Gold, 2 Silver and 2 Bronze.

Namosi Secondary School second, 4 Gold, 3 Silver and third Nasinu Secondary School with 3 Gold and 5 Silver.

You can catch all the live action of the Suva Zone 1 meet on FBC Sports.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.