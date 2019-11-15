Vika Tawake retains blue ribbon title

Sacred Heart College sprinter, Vika Tawake has retained her title in the 100m senior girls division at the Suva Zone 1 finals.

The Year 13 student secured her school’s first gold at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Meanwhile Namosi Secondary School has taken top spot in the girls division with 6 Gold, 6 Silver and 2 Bronze.

Article continues after advertisement

Ballentine Memorial School falls to second place with 4 Gold, 4 Silver and 7 Bronze.

Third, Nasinu Secondary School with 3 Gold, 3 Silver and 3 Bronze.

Ratu Sukuna Memorial School still maintains the lead in the boys division with 7 Gold, 2 Silver and 2 Bronze.

Namosi Secondary School second, 4 Gold, 3 Silver and third Nasinu Secondary School with 3 Gold and 5 Silver.

You can catch all the live action of the Suva Zone 1 meet on FBC Sports.