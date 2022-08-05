Flag-bearer Vatunisolo wins bronze

[Photo: Team Fiji / Facebook]

Another bronze medal has been added to the bag for Team Fiji at the Commonwealth Games after flagbearer Naibili Vatunisolo finished third in the Women’s Discus Throw F42-44/ 61-64 final athis morning.

Vatunisolo threw a distance of 23.71 metres in her third attempt.

In the first attempt, she managed 21.94m, 20.01 in her fourth, and 21.65m in her fifth attempt.

Article continues after advertisement



Nainili Vatunisolo recieveing her bronze medal.

Nigeria’s Goodness Nwachukwu won gold with a distance of 36.56m

Australia’s Sarah Edminston was second with a throw of 34.96m



[Photo:Fiji Assosiation of Sport & National Olympic Commitee/ Facebook]