Uci House wins ACS inter-house

Uci House of Adi Cakobau has won the school’s inter-house meet at the ANZ Stadium in Suva today.

In the red colors, the house bagged 18 gold, 10 silver and 21 bronze medals.

Lagakali settled for second place with 16 gold, eight silver and 12 bronze.

In third place is Makosoi with 11 gold, 13 silver and nine bronze while Kakala House came in fourth with six gold, 20 silver and eight bronze.