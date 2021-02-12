Two records broken in Triple ‘N’ Zone

Two records have been broken in the Triple ‘N’ Zone meet at ANZ Stadium in Suva today.

A record was broken by first-timer Jemesa Niukula of Waimala Secondary School who broke the senior boy’s 1500 metres event.

Niukula clocked a time of 4 minutes 36 seconds to beat the previous record of 4 minutes 41 seconds held by Waidina Secondary School.

The second record was broken in the sub-junior 1500metre by Rosivela Matanimeke of Waidina Secondary Secondary with a time of 5 minutes 7.26seconds.

The previous record was held by Rewa Secondary School in 2017 of 5 minutes 27.6seconds.