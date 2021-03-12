Two new schools join Lautoka Zone

Two new schools will be part of the Lautoka Zone competition this year, they are Yasawa North Secondary School and Mua-I-Ra Methodist College.

Participating for the first time, Yasawa North and Mua-I-Ra Methodist will be fielding more than 50 athletes.

Meet manager Avinesh Chand says it will be a two-day competition to look forward too.

“Lautoka Zone we are one of the biggest zone. This year we have two new schools joining us Yasawa North and Mua-I-Ra Methodist College, which is participating for the first time. They have started with the year 9 and also participating with 51 athletes.”

The Lautoka Zone will be held on Friday and Saturday at Churchill Park.

You can catch live coverage of the Lautoka Zone on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.