Athletics

Tukidia takes a leap of faith

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 12, 2021 5:43 am
Viliame Tukidia

Coca Cola Games gold medalist and Marist Brothers High School student Viliame Tukidia is taking a leap of faith for the upcoming secondary schools athletics meet.

The 2019 junior boys high jump champion has a mammoth task as he tries to win another gold, however, this time in the Intermediate division.

The 17-year-old says he hopes to defy all odds and break his personal best of 1.72 metres setting a target of 1.80m at the Fiji Finals in April.

“I will try and compete with the other tall competitors. I will try to have a positive attitude towards training and discipline is a must.”

Tukidia’s adds his older sister, Sisilia, was also a gold medalist in the intermediate girl’s high jump at the Coke Games in 2019.

“She is currently in Saint Joseph in form 7s and she is the reason why I started high jump. I wanted to follow her.”

Marist Brothers High School last won the Coca Cola Games boys title in 2016.

Their inter-house at the ANZ Stadium yesterday was cut short due to bad weather.

The event has been was postponed to next week at the school ground.

