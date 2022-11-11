Tuisorisori hopes field will breed future stars

[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji’s first Olympian Miriama Tuisorisori Chambault is happy to have her name associated with Nakasi High School.

Yesterday the Nakasi High School ground was officially named the Miriama Tuisorisori Chambault Field.

She encouraged students to stay true to themselves, study hard, be the best they can be, and excel in their studies and sports.

Chambault says she knows a lot of the families, studies are more important but sports can present some great opportunities too and she hopes the Miriama Chambault Sports Field will contribute in creating future champions of Fiji.

Pacific Games Council President Vidya Lakhan congratulated Nakasi High School for winning the Triple N zone boys competition and winning their first medals at the Fiji Finals.

French Ambassador to Fiji François-Xavier Leger thanked the Principal, the teachers of Nakasi High School and Chambault for accepting their proposal to be part of the Terre de Jeux 2024 label initiative as France continues its preparations towards the Paris Olympics and Paralympics in 2024.

The initiative aims to raise awareness of and promote emblematic sports routes, encourage our ecosystem to move more and strengthen the embassy’s links with the local sports movement.

Miriama Tuisorisori Chambault represented Fiji in athletics at the 1969, 1971 and 1975 South Pacific Games where she won six gold, three silver and four bronze medals.

She then went on to represent Fiji at the Commonwealth Games in New Zealand in 1974 and at the 1976 Olympic Games in the Pentathlon and Hurdles events.

The 1984 Olympic Games saw her participate in 100m and 200m.

Miriama married and moved to Noumea where she represented New Caledonia at the 1979 and 1983 South Pacific & Mini Games winning five gold, two silver and one bronze as well as representing France in the World Cup and European Championships from 1979 – 1995.

As well as representing the country of her birth, Fiji, she was worthy of selection to the New Zealand athletics team at the 1978 Commonwealth Games.