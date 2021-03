Tuilovoni sets new Senior Boys long jump record

A new record has been set in the senior boys Triple ‘N’ Zone long jump event today.

Livai Tuilovoni won Nakasi High School’s only gold in the jumps event.

The Vadradra, Gau native jumped a record 6.51metres.

The 19-year-old broke a six year record set by Saraswati College in 2015 with 6.25 metres.

This is the seventh record broken in the Triple ‘N’ Zone underway at the ANZ Stadium.