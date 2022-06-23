Tuilawaki wins gold with one track shoe

14-year-old Onisito Tuilawaki had people questioning why he had only one track shoe on while winning gold in the sub-junior boys 1500m at the Tailevu Zone.

The Tailevu North College student led the pack from the start of the race with a track shoe on one foot and a sock on the other.

Speaking to FBC Sports, he says the second track shoe tore during training but he decided to wear the other one regardless.

He says at the start of the race he felt intimidated because the other athletes were much bigger than him but he challenged himself.

The Namosi youngster despite his small stature was determined to beat the giants from Ratu Kadavulevu School and Queen Victoria School.

Tuilawaki says he dedicates the gold medal to his mum who is suffering from a stroke.

The youngest of six siblings will compete in the 800m tomorrow at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.