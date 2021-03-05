Triple ‘N’ Zone starts tomorrow

The anticipated Triple ‘N’ Zone begins tomorrow with the 3000 meters open grade event.

The event however, will be held at Sila Central High School.

Triple ‘N’ Zone President Solomone Seru says they are not holding the first event at ANZ Stadium for one major reason.

“The committee is looking at the costs of bringing the students for one event which is the 3000m only. We had discussed in our zone the major cost so that is why we have scheduled that event to be held at the Sila ground.”

The 3000m open grade event will begin tomorrow at 3pm.

The other events will be held at the ANZ Stadium on Friday beginning at 9am.

Adi Cakobau School is the current girl’s champion while Lelean Memorial School holds the title in the boy’s division.

You can catch the Triple ‘N’ Zone LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on Friday.