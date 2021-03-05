Triple N Zone draws in more interest

The return of the Triple N Zone after a lapse of a year is stirring up excitement in schools in the Nausori, Naitasiri and Nasinu area.

More than 19 schools will be showcasing their athletic talents and competing for bragging rights for the top prize in the boys and girls division next Thursday and Friday at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Triple N Zone president Solomone Seru has noted that interests from students has grown this year as compared to last year.

“Students they did not take part last year because of the COVID-19 and the students are excited to be part of this Triple N Zone.”

Adi Cakobau School are the defending girl’s champions while Lelean Memorial School are the holders of the boy’s title.

The Triple ‘N’ Zone meet will be shown LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.