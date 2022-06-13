Triple N zone back on

The Coca Cola Games Triple N Zone is back on as it will be held on the 2nd of August.

This has been confirmed by Meet Manager Alifereti Tawake to FBC Sports.

Less than two weeks ago before the Fiji Finals dates were confirmed, it was revealed there would be no Triple N zone according to the official respective zone dates released by the organizers.

Tawake says they had to wait for a confirmed date for the Coca Cola Games before making a call on the commencement of the zone meet.

However, they told their athletes to continue training at the time.

He says after the Fiji Finals dates were confirmed, their affiliated school reps met today and unanimously agreed to have the zone meet.

Tawake adds as of today 10 schools have confirmed their participation.

The Triple N zone will be held on Tuesday, August 2nd, less than three weeks out from the Coca Cola Games.