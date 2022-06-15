Track shoes wish for gold medalist

Young Ratu Latianara College student gold medalist Joana Vugatini hopes to run with track shoes when she competes at the Coca Cola Games in August.

The 14 year old secured the lone gold medal for Ratu Latianara College in the 3000m open girls final on Monday at the Suva Grammar School ground but after running on synthetic track for the first time today in the sub-junior girls 800 meters, she says it felt better.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Vugatuni says seeing other runners wear track shoes motivated her to do her best and she hopes to have proper running shoes in the Fiji Finals.

The Talenaua, Serua native ran a time of 14 minutes and 18 seconds in 3000 meters.

She adds that she’s looking forward to her first Coca-Cola Games outing.