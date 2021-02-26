Tovata leading QVS inter-house

Tovata House is currently leading the medal tally of the Queen Victoria School Inter-house currently underway at the Nukuvuto ground in Tailevu.

They have a total of 17 medals with five gold, five silver and seven bronze.

Rewa is in second place with four gold, three silver and four bronze.

In third place at the moment is Bau House also with four gold, five silver and a bronze medal.

Verata is in fourth place with two gold, two silver and three bronze.

The inter-house continues at the school ground.