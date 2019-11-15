Home

Athletics

Tough task ahead for Athletics Fiji

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 29, 2020 6:26 am

Athletics Fiji has a tough task ahead of them as they have to nominate the best for the lone universality spot to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The likes of shot-put champion Mustafa Fall and Pacific sprint King Banuve Tabakaucoro are vying for the lone spot.

Vice-President Joji Liga says choosing between the two athletes will be a tough call for the federation.

Article continues after advertisement

“Mustafa is currently trying to make according to our international body qualifying standard. It’s quite a tough call for Athletics Fiji to ensure that he gets through.”

Liga adds it will be quite difficult for field athletes to qualify as they will need to be at least on the top 20 in international rankings.

