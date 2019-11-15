Tough task ahead for Athletics Fiji

Athletics Fiji has a tough task ahead of them as they have to nominate the best for the lone universality spot to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The likes of shot-put champion Mustafa Fall and Pacific sprint King Banuve Tabakaucoro are vying for the lone spot.

Vice-President Joji Liga says choosing between the two athletes will be a tough call for the federation.

“Mustafa is currently trying to make according to our international body qualifying standard. It’s quite a tough call for Athletics Fiji to ensure that he gets through.”

Liga adds it will be quite difficult for field athletes to qualify as they will need to be at least on the top 20 in international rankings.