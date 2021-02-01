Torika Radovu to accomplish sister’s dream

Accomplishing her elder sister’s dream is a motivating factor for 13-year-old Davuilevu Methodist High School 400 metres champion Torika Radovu.

Radovu’s elder sister Virisila Batiratu was also a 400m runner but gave up athletics to pursue her dreams in rugby.

Now following her footsteps, Radovu aims to accomplish their shared dream of participating in the Fiji Finals to set new records.

Article continues after advertisement

The Naitasiri lass is a step closer to achieving this goal after setting a new record in the Triple ‘N’ sub-junior girl’s 400m event last month and qualifying for the 2021 Coca Cola games.

Radovu is optimistic for a successful outing at the Coke Games.

“I’m continuing her footsteps in finishing her dreams by breaking the Coca Cola games record in both the 200 and 400m.”

Radovu is set to compete with top athletes from Adi Cakobau School and Jasper High School and she’s ready for the challenge.

The Coca Cola Games will be held from the 22nd to the 24th of this month at ANZ Stadium in Suva.