Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Athletics

Torika Radovu to accomplish sister’s dream

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 10, 2021 1:05 pm
13-year-old Torika Radovu [left].

Accomplishing her elder sister’s dream is a motivating factor for 13-year-old Davuilevu Methodist High School 400 metres champion Torika Radovu.

Radovu’s elder sister Virisila Batiratu was also a 400m runner but gave up athletics to pursue her dreams in rugby.

Now following her footsteps, Radovu aims to accomplish their shared dream of participating in the Fiji Finals to set new records.

Article continues after advertisement

The Naitasiri lass is a step closer to achieving this goal after setting a new record in the Triple ‘N’ sub-junior girl’s 400m event last month and qualifying for the 2021 Coca Cola games.

Radovu is optimistic for a successful outing at the Coke Games.

“I’m continuing her footsteps in finishing her dreams by breaking the Coca Cola games record in both the 200 and 400m.”

Radovu is set to compete with top athletes from Adi Cakobau School and Jasper High School and she’s ready for the challenge.

The Coca Cola Games will be held from the 22nd to the 24th of this month at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.